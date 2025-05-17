Ps2 Offers This 2002 Classic Game For Free For A Limited Time

The PlayStation 2 is mostly famous for its cult classics such as Grand Theft Auto 3, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, God of War 2, and Final Fantasy X.









PS2 is giving away one of such praised title for free as part of a nostalgic promotion, and gamers cannot wait to get their hands on this classic vampire-themed adventure.

If you have read this far, you must have guessed it: it is Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain, the 2002 PS2 action‑sequel from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal. Amazon Prime members can claim a GOG code now through May 31, while existing Prime members have until the end of the month to redeem this offer.

Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain is now available at no extra cost to Prime Gaming subscribers through a GOG redemption code, playable on Windows, Mac, and Linux. To claim, visit the Prime Gaming page, click the Claim button, then follow the link to GOG.com to add the game to your library.









The promotion runs from May 15 to May 31, 2025, Prime members must redeem before midnight UTC on May 31.

Originally released in September 2002, Blood Omen 2 is the fourth entry in the Legacy of Kain series and direct sequel to the 1996 original. Players assume the role of the vampire Kain, navigating lushly detailed 3D environments while tackling combat, puzzles, and stealth challenges. The series’ rich lore and complex anti‑hero narrative, crafted by award‑winning writer Amy Hennig, cemented its cult following.