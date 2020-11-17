PSEB launches Digital Content Contest 2020, registrations open till 4th December

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has officially launched Digital Content Contest 2020 in a bid to challenge budding Pakistani content creators to channel their creativity and promote their work. With a grand prize of PKR 500,000 and ample opportunity to showcase your skills on the national stage, the contest promises to be a memorable one. If you think this is the perfect event for you, head over here to register.

PSEB officially made the announcement on Twitter a couple of days ago. Aiming to serve both as a facilitator of local talent and as a platform to showcase it, Digital Content Contest will feature the following categories:

Animated Video

Video Documentary

Marketing Collateral

Aspiring contestants must be sure to register before 4th December 2020, and submit their entries before 4th January 2021. The competition will officially come to an end on 8th February 2021.

PSEB is an apex Government body mandated to promote Pakistan’s IT Industry in local and international markets. PSEB facilitates the IT industry through a series of projects and programs in infrastructure development, human capital development, company capability development, international marketing, strategy and research, and the promotion of innovation and technologies.

PSEB works extensively with international trade associations, commerce bodies and the media to promote Pakistan’s IT industry. PSEB has more than 3000 active IT/ITeS companies, which possess expertise in custom software development, enterprise Resource planning (ERP), financial solutions, mobile content, document management, enterprise computing and business process outsourcing (BPO).

