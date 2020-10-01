P@SHA announces new Office Bearers at its Annual General Meeting 2020

Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT and ITES (P@SHA) held its Annual General Meeting 2020 in Lahore on September 29th, 2020 at Daftarkhwan Central. The members of P@SHA joined the meeting in-person and online.

The Annual General Meeting discussed the following points:

Importance of P@SHA and its role as the voice of the industry

Presentation of the Annual Performance Review of P@SHA

Presentation of the Financial Audited Accounts

Proposal and voting for the revision of the P@SHA Membership Fee

Announcement of the new Office Bearers for the year 2020-2021

CEOs of the member companies across Pakistan attended the meeting to discuss how P@SHA, with the help of its CEC members, can increase the value for the members and effectively promote the Pakistani tech industry.

In the meeting, P@SHA’s annual performance and achievements were highlighted by the out-going Chairman, Mr. Shahzad Shahid. He emphasized on the importance of P@SHA as the sole representative of the IT and ITES sector of Pakistan while touching upon the top priorities of P@SHA, including Make in Pakistan as part of the Demand Generation, Special Technology Zones (STZs), Export Marketing Fund (EMF), Cash Rewards, Brand Pakistan and the overall ease of doing business that will help the growth of domestic business and exports of Pakistan.

Mr. Shahid also proposed the revision of P@SHA’s membership fee and Development Fund (PDF) to financially strengthen P@SHA for improved lobbying, branding and support for the member-base.

The treasurer, Mr. Amin Ansari presented the details of the audited financial accounts of P@SHA and urged the members to vote positively for the revision of the membership fee of P@SHA. The voting for the membership fee revision also took place on its rationale.

The office bearers for the year 2020-2021 are mentioned below:

Chairman – Barkan Saeed, CEO Vizteck Solutions

– Barkan Saeed, CEO Vizteck Solutions Senior Vice Chairman – Amin uddin Ansari, CEO Stewart Pakistan

– Amin uddin Ansari, CEO Stewart Pakistan Vice Chairperson – Shamim Rajani, COO Genetech Solutions

– Shamim Rajani, COO Genetech Solutions Treasurer – Shahzad Shahid, CEO TPS Worldwide

Apart from the agenda, the Annual General Meeting consisted of a welcome note by the Acting Secretary General P@SHA, Talha Bin Afzal, a farewell address by the out-going Chairman, Shahzad Shahid and an opening address by the new Chairman, Mr. Barkan Saeed.

In his address, the newly elected Chairman, Barkan Saeed, reiterated the importance of strategic priorities of P@SHA while informing the audience of the forthcoming goals for the year 2020-2021. Mr. Saeed also stated that the new CEC will focus on strengthening the P@SHA secretariat. He also highlighted the importance of recognizing IT professionals by linking a closer collaboration between the tech industry and academia.

