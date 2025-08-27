The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has swiftly restored most telecom services disrupted by heavy rains in Karachi. Within just 72 hours, nearly all affected sites were brought back online, ensuring vital connectivity for residents during the crisis.

According to PTA, 2,764 telecom sites were damaged due to rainfall and flooding. Out of these, 2,707 have already been restored. Efforts continue to bring the remaining 57 sites online as quickly as possible.

Officials emphasized that the rapid recovery highlights the resilience of telecom infrastructure under extreme weather challenges. PTA teams worked alongside telecom operators and local authorities, ensuring round-the-clock support to minimize service disruption.

The authority also confirmed that it is monitoring the situation closely. With urban flooding still impacting parts of the city, officials assured the public that full connectivity will soon be achieved.