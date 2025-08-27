By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pta

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has swiftly restored most telecom services disrupted by heavy rains in Karachi. Within just 72 hours, nearly all affected sites were brought back online, ensuring vital connectivity for residents during the crisis.

According to PTA, 2,764 telecom sites were damaged due to rainfall and flooding. Out of these, 2,707 have already been restored. Efforts continue to bring the remaining 57 sites online as quickly as possible.

Officials emphasized that the rapid recovery highlights the resilience of telecom infrastructure under extreme weather challenges. PTA teams worked alongside telecom operators and local authorities, ensuring round-the-clock support to minimize service disruption.

The authority also confirmed that it is monitoring the situation closely. With urban flooding still impacting parts of the city, officials assured the public that full connectivity will soon be achieved.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Android Play Store
Android Developers Must Verify Identity to Distribute Apps Beyond Play Store
Elon Musk Claims Grok 2 5 Is Open Source But Is It Really True
Elon Musk Claims Grok 2.5 is Open Source, But is It REALLY True?
Federal Government
MoITT and CCH Partner to Build Model Digital College
Meezan Bank Profitability Drops 10 In H1 2025 Report
Meezan Bank Profitability Drops 10% in H1 2025 Report
Youtube Expands Hype Program Globally And Enhances Creator Tools
YouTube Expands ‘Hype’ Program Globally and Enhances Creator Tools
Punjab Govt
Punjab Govt. Rents 15,000 Tablets for Province-Wide Survey Drive
Aws Microsoft And Google Come Together To Combat Vendor Lock In
AWS, Microsoft, and Google Come Together to Combat Vendor Lock-In
Anthropic Launches Claude For Chrome Agent In Research Preview
Anthropic Launches Claude For Chrome Agent In Research Preview
Iphone 17 Launch
Apple Confirms Official Launch Date For iPhone 17
Ecc Clears Rs11bn Ptv Bailout Petroleum Levy Recovery
ECC Clears Rs11bn PTV Bailout, Petroleum Levy Recovery
New Android Malware Can Now Evolve Into Banking Ransomware Trojan
New Android Malware Can Now Evolve into Banking Ransomware Trojan
Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Changes One Major Aspect After Gamer Backlash
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Changes One Major Aspect After Gamer Backlash
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
SBP Dollar Purchases Push Reserves to $14.5 Billion