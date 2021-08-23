PTCL Group invites applications for its coveted MTO Program

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, but life is already returning to normalcy in Pakistan and other parts of the world. The normal hustle and bustle of life can be witnessed as schools, colleges, markets, and businesses have opened and people finally uniting with their friends and colleagues. While the glad tidings are rolling, PTCL Group is also back at its long-term ambition of enabling and empowering the youth.

PTCL Group including PTCL & Ufone is launching their flagship Management Trainee Officer (MTO) program, called The Summit Program 2021, to train and provide hands-on experience to fresh talent in the country. The program focuses on skill development and enhancement of business and engineering graduates from all over the country, besides equipping them with the right knowledge, tools, and skillset to help them put the right foot ahead for growth in their professional careers.

PTCL Groups MTO program is one of the most sought-after management trainee programs in the country, as it provides real-time learning to young graduates, besides familiarizing them with the ins and outs of Pakistan’s tech industry and life skills that can propel them far ahead in their professional careers.

Thousands of applicants apply for this coveted MTO program each year and the best lot of the graduates make it to the program to gain knowledge and work under the guidance of the industry experts, technology leaders, innovators and alongside one of the largest and most diverse corporate teams in the country. The trainees get the chance to leverage PTCL Group’s vast infrastructure and partake in real-time projects to gain invaluable experience and insight into the workings of the industry, helping them in zeroing in on their respective areas of expertise.

Youth development is a strategic priority and one of the cornerstones of PTCL Group’s vision for the socio-economic development of the country. Many past PTCL Group MTOs would be happy to testify that the Summit Program is one of the perfect platforms to launch one’s career and eventually grow into future industry leaders and innovators. It’s an opportunity leading to a permanent job that helps to kickstart one’s career under the supervision of seasoned industry professionals.

You can apply for the program by clicking here.