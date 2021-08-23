ConsoliAds Sets Off As the First Mobile Ads Management Platform to Offer Monthly Payouts in Pakistan

Waiting for 60 tiring days just to receive payouts of in-app monetization is no doubt a pain. ConsoliAds has got you covered! In an industry-first offer, now avail an exclusive opportunity to monetize your mobile game and get paid instantly every month no matter which Ad Network you’re using!

ConsoliAds is a leading Singapore-based mobile ads management platform having a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region. With its development office in Pakistan, ConsoliAds thrives in the international market by bringing novel game monetization solutions to the table.

With only a lightweight SDK, that simply requires an hour for integration, the platform serves quality ads within your published mobile game while boosting your revenue. Android and iOS game publishers with an active user base of 50000 can seamlessly skyrocket their in-app revenue up to $2000 with ConsoliAds!

This robust ads management platform serves ads from top high-performing Ad Networks with Auto-Mediation to ensure ideal eCPM & fill rates. The ConsoliAds’ fleet of Ad Networks includes Google Admob, Unity Ads, Ironsource, Facebook Audience Network, Applovin, Chartboost, Vungle, Adcolony, and is expanding every single day.

ConsoliAds is proud to launch an industry-first initiative, the monthly payout cycle, considering the concerns of the mobile game publishers in Pakistan. Working directly with Ad Networks will make you wait for 60 or 90 days for Ad earning payouts, ConsoliAds in contrast is offering instant payouts every month no matter which Ad Network it is!

The platform ensures data and revenue transparency and maintains over 90% fill-rate by serving quality ads from top Ad Networks in real-time.

ConsoliAds is known for offering swift user-friendly dashboards, easy optimization, and effective cross-promotion and advertising campaigns for ensuring smooth and seamless monetization and advertising at all times. Moreover, monthly payouts have made monetization with in-app advertising a lot easier than ever! So what are you waiting for?

Sign Up with ConsoliAds now to avail all the perks of hassle-free game monetization with increased revenues and convenient monthly payouts every time.