PTCL Group, TPL Trakker renew partnership for ICT services development

PTCL Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the continuation of its strategic partnership with TPL Trakker, a leading GPS Tracking and IoT services provider in Pakistan. Under the partnership, PTCL Group will provide wireless connectivity and a host of bundled services to TPL Trakker.

The MoU was signed at TPL Trakker Limited head office in Karachi by Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone, and Sarwar Ali Khan, CEO, TPL Trakker, in presence of senior officials from both organizations.

On the occasion, GCBSO, PTCL & Ufone, Zarrar Hasham Khan said,

“As the largest integrated ICT player in Pakistan, PTCL Group is focused on accelerating the process of digitization in the country. We are proud of our collaboration with TPL Trakker to introduce Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to stimulate efficiency and productivity across various sectors. Innovation in digital technology remains a strategic priority for PTCL Group and our Business Solutions continue to enable small, medium and large enterprises for their digital transformation journeys and to bring the dream of a digital Pakistan to fruition.”

On the occasion, CEO, TPL Trakker, Sarwar Ali Khan, said,

“Our renewed partnership with PTCL Group will help us achieve nationwide coverage in terms of reach and connectivity. This will serve as an outlet to strategically enhance the collaboration towards digital mapping and IoT. Local players grasp local challenges better than anyone and we are confident to make the most out of our future business opportunities. TPL Trakker believes in delivering high value solutions to a diverse range of consumers across the country.”

Over the years, PTCL Group has undertaken sustained efforts to expand and modernize its infrastructure and services portfolio to facilitate individual and business customers. Being the national telecommunications carrier, the Group forges strategic collaborations with ICT players to foster digital inclusion and usher in a digital revolution in the country vis-à-vis the government of Pakistan’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ vision.

As a provider of superior quality GPS, GSM, and Satellite Mobile Asset Tracking Management and Information Solutions, TPL Trakker perfectly shares PTCL’s ambition of fostering digital innovation in the country. The company’s Car Tracking Units, Software, Operational and Project Management Expertise, Deployment, Data Evaluation, and Consultancy bring modern solutions and create immense value for business customers.