By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Government Unveils Draft National Tariff Policy 2025 30 At Regulatory Reforms Conference

Punjab has taken a strong step to regulate the charitable sector by banning all welfare organizations operating without official registration. The Home Department made the announcement during the 23rd session of the Punjab Charity Commission, chaired by top officials including Syed Ali Murtaza, Captain (R) Asadullah, Usama Siddiq, Special Secretary Home Fazal Rehman, and CEO Colonel (R) Shehzad Aamir.

Officials stressed that every NGO in Punjab must register with the Punjab Charity Commission. The commission’s efforts have contributed to Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list. This year, inspections of 938 NGOs resulted in 98 penalties and 29 revoked registrations. New recruitments and training programs were also approved to strengthen the commission and improve NGO services, with special attention to youth participation in welfare activities.

The Home Department reminded citizens to donate only to registered NGOs, which carry QR-coded certificates for authenticity. Donations to unregistered or banned organizations are strictly prohibited. Officials warned that supporting proscribed groups is a criminal offense under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997.

