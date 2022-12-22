Punjab Job Portal Receives Over 1M Online Applicants

The Punjab Job Portal has registered 140 departments of the Punjab Government and received over one million online applications for open positions. It was revealed during a progress review meeting here on Wednesday presided over by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider, who was also joined by PITB IT-Operations Director General Faisal Yousaf and other team members.

PITB’s Punjab Job Portal has so far registered over 250 thousand candidates who have created profiles on the portal. On this occasion, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider stated that the Punjab Job Portal has enabled citizens to apply for jobs in various government departments across the province 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without having to visit physically.

He stated that the job portal had eliminated the need for a middleman in the hiring process, thereby eliminating the possibility of malpractice and corruption. The portal (jobs.punjab.gov.pk) was created as a unified platform for applying to all Punjab government jobs, allowing. The traditional method of using print media for recruiting human resources had certain challenges.

An organization’s reach was limited, building a talent database took a lot of time, and screening/shortlisting resources was a strenuous task. Similarly, candidates had to go through the unending task of finding the right opportunity. Online job portals have revolutionized recruitment and have turned out to be a primary source for both job seekers and employers.

It is a convenient and fast platform where employers post job requirements and job seekers can directly apply for their desired jobs. Hiring via job portals has now become an integral part of the employment procedure for many companies—candidates to assess their eligibility for the available vacancies.

The Job Portal also includes a search filter that can be used to quickly find a job posting that matches your required years of work experience, educational background, or target industry.

Furthermore, the advanced search option incorporates complex search queries and keyword searches, which aid the candidate in narrowing down relevant jobs, which is especially important when databases grow large. The portal also includes phone numbers and other contact information for registered Punjab government departments.

The Punjab Information Technology Board has created a unified portal called “Punjab Jobs Online” that will allow job seekers to view all Punjab government jobs in one place. The portal will improve the hiring process’s transparency and fairness.

It will also reduce administrative costs and the burden on government departments. With the click of a button, new jobs can be created and made available to the masses. Candidates will be electronically shortlisted based on the criteria outlined in the Contract and Recruitment Policy.

The portal will allow departments to create interview panels, create comparative reports, and verify applicants using data from NADRA, the driving License Management System, the Domicile System, and Criminal Database. It may be mentioned that the portal has been developed as a unified platform for applying to all the Punjab government jobs hence facilitating the candidates to assess their eligibility for the offered vacancies.

