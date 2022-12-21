Crypto Assets Expected To Generate Over $100 Billion In Pakistan In Next 20 Years

Digital currency is growing these days very rapidly. Every business person in Pakistan seems interested in investing in digital currency. Over the next 20 years, the potential of crypto assets in Pakistan can generate over $100 billion in total income for tech talent, simply boosting the country’s economy.

Due to Pakistan’s third-place ranking in the chain analysis, 2021 Global Crypto Adoption. Societal, investor and policy interest in cryptocurrencies has significantly increased. Not only this, but it also helped boost blockchains and Web3 technologies over the few months.

The analysis was done by the experts and expressed by them at Pakistan’s most significant Web 3.0 and blockchain event. W3B Summit took place at the National Incubation Centre (NIC) in Islamabad. The country’s leading entrepreneurs, technology professionals, corporate leaders, and students. One of the most significant Summits was organized by Teamup and National Incubation Centre in partnership with S&P Global and Fasset. Hence, the main objective of the Summit is to lay down the foundation for emerging technologies in Pakistan.

Zouhair Khaliq, former CEO of Jazz, a veteran corporate executive, and Founding Partner of Teamup and National Incubation Centre Pakistan. He honored the guests and delegates at the Summit. In addition, Zouhair Khaliq highlighted the role of the National Incubation Centre (NIC), ‘I am glad to see NIC catalyzing innovation in Pakistan. This event is part of our attempts to turn Pakistan into a tech destination. This field has tremendous potential, and we ensure Pakistan’s place in this rapidly developing landscape’.

On the other hand, Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director of S&P Global, expressed his firm belief in understanding and supporting the development of technology as the beautiful way forward. He states, “technology is the only field that gives your economy and social progress an instant boost irrespective of your geo-political situation. It is a world without divisions and works on pure merit and talent. Pakistan has no dearth of either. I hope to see such events regularly and look forward to S&P Global partnering with them in the future”.

Moreover, Monis Rehman is a leading entrepreneur and Founder of Rozee. Pk and Dukan.pk, spoke on the future of fintech and Web 3.0 in Pakistan. Furthermore, he added ‘I have complete faith in the overwhelmingly young and tech-savvy population of Pakistan. To take technology and innovation to new levels and enable a strong position for Pakistan as an emerging technology”.

Moreover, Noshad Minhas, Country Head of Pakistan Fasset, was optimistic, saying, ‘Pakistan is amongst the top 3 Web 3 adopting nations in the world. It is home to some of the world’s best and brightest developers, Researchers, and scientists. In tokenization, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Fasset hopes to build awareness and educate the next generation of Web3 adopters. In order to provide responsible, safe, and innovative development and the adoption of the future of this game-changing space. However, we believe that with the right building blocks, the talented youth of Pakistan can unlock $100 billion of potential economic growth”.

If we look into different sectors, including financial services, e-commerce, media and entertainment, IT government, health care, and energy, almost every industry needs to adopt Web 3 blockchain.

Read more: