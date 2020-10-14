Punjab Jobs Online allows job seekers to apply for govt jobs

Launched by the Punjab government, Punjab Jobs Online is a centralized job portal that allows individuals to look for job vacancies in the provincial government and apply for them online.

Developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the portal offers a handy way for applicants to search and apply for government jobs in 452 departments in all district of the province once they have signed up on the platform.

PITB has even shared a brief tutorial of the online portal to demonstrate how it works, including the registration and application processes for candidates.

Punjab Jobs Online is part of the bigger Digital Pakistan initiative launched last year in December by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last month, the federal government had also launched a national job portal under the Digital Pakistan initiative to enable the unemployed individuals to find jobs in public and private sectors all over the country.

National Information and Technology Board (NITB) had developed the National Jobs Portal and all federal departments are required to advertise the job openings on the dedicated platform.

A single online platform that allows job seekers to apply for a variety of jobs according to their skills and requirements is a very welcome development indeed. Part of the frustration among the unemployed masses comes from the lack of accessibility to career opportunities. Punjab Jobs Online not only presents all available job opportunities in the government in one place, but also streamlines the application process.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk