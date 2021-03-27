Ex-IMF official & State Bank’s current governor, Raza Baqir calls for an end to SBP’s accountability

The current governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), who used to oversee the IMF’s operations in Egypt, before being appointed as the SBP’s governor, on Friday, reiterated the need for granting complete autonomy to the central bank – a core demand put forth by the IMF. While giving an interview to a local news channel, he said that the move’s main purpose is to clarify the state bank’s objectives and then give operational independence in line with those objectives, without interference from the federal government.

The bill to amend the SBP act to grant absolute autonomy to the State Bank has drawn much criticism, with experts saying that it would make the State Bank accountable to none and even more powerful than the Prime Minister himself. The amendment’s approval from the parliament is part of a new list of demands put forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before releasing new funds for Pakistan as part of its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.