Realme Is Introducing Its First Laptop On August 18

In recent news, Realme has been working on its first laptop since June and is set to launch soon. According to the Chinese company, the laptop is set to launch on August 18 in China. However, it is quite unsure if the laptop will come worldwide or stay exclusive to China.

What’s interesting is that in a few teasers and leaks the Realme Book which is the supposed name of the laptop looks similar to a MacBook Air. Although concrete details on the laptop’s specs have not been revealed the Realme Books will rock a 4K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and will be powered by Intel’s 11th Gen Core i5. It will be available in several color options and Blue will be one of them. There will also be a fingerprint sensor that will double as a power button which is quite similar to Apple’s MacBook. As far as the battery goes, the laptop will be charged through a USB type C port.

So far the price of the laptop has not been confirmed yet but is said to bring about much impact in the computer market.