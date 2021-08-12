Telenor Pakistan Partners With Noon Academy To Empower Students In Digital Learning

In order to shape the digital learning ecosystem, Telenor Pakistan has officially partnered with Noon Academy to improve the students’ online learning experience. Through this partnership, students from across the country will be able to learn through incentives.

This partnership is due to the last year’s education challenges which affected students all over the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with Noon providing quality education free of cost for nearly 10 million students across the MENA region, Telenor Pakistan is supporting Noon to enable STEM, language learning, and exam preparation. When students sign up and complete a course or a lecture rewards a provided to the students hence incentivizing learning.

According to Telenor Pakistan’s Chief Operating Officer, Khurrum Ashfaque:

“By working together and creating collaborations with partners like Noon we can reduce the gap in the resources available to over 40 million K-12 students around Pakistan. We aim to motivate young minds to tackle today’s education obstacles while Noon equips them to counter tomorrow’s challenges with the latest 21st-century skills. Together, we aim to optimize new technologies to upskill our youth and ensure that learning and upskilling never stops.”

Noon Global’s Manager Director of Emerging Markets, Umair Babar Chishti further added:

“Noon is a global mission to make learning fun and engaging while at the same time providing free of cost access to the top teachers across the globe. Our partnership with Telenor Pakistan helps us incentivize students in Pakistan to see first-hand how the online learning experience can be extremely amazing and beneficial.”