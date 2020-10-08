Realme unveils two wireless earphone sets

Along with several other products, Realme launched two pairs of earphones at their “Leap To Next Gen” AIoT event today.

Both these earphone sets, the Buds Air Pro and the Buds Wireless Pro, feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The earphones go into Realme’s pre-existing collection of available wireless earphones; the collection already includes three other launches by Realme: the Buds Air, the Buds Air Neo, and the Buds Q.

Buds Air Pro

The Buds Air Pro feature noise cancellation of up to 35 decibels. This ANC is achieved by having FeedBack and FeedForward microphones which collect sound waves from both outside and inside the ear to help the earphone produce corresponding destructive soundwaves.

The AirBuds Air Pro also come with a Transparency mode – to allow you to hear the ambient sounds around you – and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) – to reduce surrounding noise whilst on calls.

Each Bud weighs around 5 grams and comes with a 10mm Bass Boost Driver. They are powered by a custom S1 chip which reduces the latency of the earphones to a low 94ms. The S1 chip also offers an improved Game Mode.

Relame says that without ANC turned on, the Buds offer a playback time of 25 hours when the case is fully charged. ANC reduces the playback time down to less than five hours. A full charge of the case takes about an hour.

Other features of these truly wireless earphones include Smart Wear Detection, Bluetooth 5.0, Google Fast Pair, and IPX4 water resistance rating (only for the buds; not the charging case).

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

Released as an increment to the Buds Wireless, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro also feature ANC, ENC, and the Bass Boost+ Mode, like the Buds Air Pro but, unlike the Buds Air Pro, they also support LDAC codec which allows streaming over Bluetooth at up to 990Kbps.

Seamless switching is another feature included in these earphones. A quick double click of the multifunction button allows the user to switch between their connected devices.

With the Gaming Mode turned on, the earphones offer a latency of 119ms. The playback time of these earphones is up to 16 hours with ANC and 22 hours without. The charging port is now a USB TypeC connector and a full charge takes around an hour and a half.

The Buds Wireless Pro connect via Bluetooth 5.0, weigh in at 33 grams, and are IPX4 water-resistant.

Both these wireless earphone sets are priced below 5000 INR with the Buds Air Pro priced at INR 4,999 and the INR 3,999, making the price of both well under $100. They will be available for shipping in India on the 16th of October.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk