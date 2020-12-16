Right decision to close educational institutions given high rate of infections: Shafqat Mahmood

With Pakistan facing the brunt of the second wave of COVID-19, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood believes that closing down educational institutions back in November was the right decision.

The minister took to Twitter to talk about the current situation of the country witnessing high rate of coronavirus infections and deaths, and stated that in light of this situation, the closure of educational institutions across the nation was the right decision.

“Given the current high rate of corona infections and sadly deaths, it was the right decision to close educational institutions,” he expressed.

And indeed, the country is pretty much facing its worst onslaught of the second wave nowadays, with 105 patients having lost their lives within the past 24 hours and the overall death toll fast approaching the grim figure of 9,000.

The education minister did add that students should rest assured that the moment the situation improves, educational institutions will open.

“Students should rest assured that the moment things get better all institutions will open. I am greatly concerned about their education,” he emphasized.

The decision to shut down all educational institutions across Pakistan was announced on November 23 by the federal government amidst a sudden spike in COVID-19 infections.

“It has been decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will start from December 25 to January 10,” Shafqat Mahmood had announced at a press conference after a meeting of inter-provincial education ministers.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk