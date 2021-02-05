Salsoft Technologies Powerplays Into PSEB List of Top IT Exporter in Pakistan

Pakistan Software Export Board, a government body that promotes Pakistan’s local and international IT markets, crowns Salsoft Technologies for being the top IT exporter. Salsoft’s team and management thanks PSEB for accrediting them with this title.

Salsoft Technologies is the pioneering IT solutions company in Pakistan with a global presence in 8 business locations. From high-end software design and development solutions, graphics designing, digital marketing services, and network infrastructure setup, to next gen AR/VR solutions, we uplift startups, SMBs and large enterprises with our top-of-the-line tech solutions.

Our success owes to our driven and seasoned team of experts who tackle business challenges with their impressive skillsets. We invest in the sustainable growth of our employees to build a culture of innovation and creativity. This has allowed us to grow exponentially and expand our resource pool by a large number.

A milestone that Salsoft takes immense pride in, is the launch of its brand-new facility in Lahore to help Lahore-based enterprises and startups digitally transform their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. Salsoft aims to collaborate with a new set of clients, with unparalleled determination and streamline bespoke tech solutions.

In the unprecedented times of the pandemic where job seekers were struggling to get stable employment, Salsoft hired more than 600 employees to support all working bodies and help them rise above the adversity. Salsoft is incredibly proud of the fact that their workers have taken part in high-profile projects. The organization aims to become a provider of equal opportunity where top-quality environments are offered to all working bodies from employees, management, to staff.