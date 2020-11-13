Samsung announces their first 5nm chipset: the Exynos 1080

Samsung announced the Exynos 1080, their next-gen midrange chipset, at their recent event.

The Exynos 1080 marks the first time Samsung has built their chipset using 5nm EUV FinFET technology. The chip also comes with an integrated 5G modem.

Samsung has built this chip with an octa-core CPU with a triple cluster design. The housing encases four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55’s. The fastest of the A-78’s runs at 2.8 GHz, the cluster of the remaining three reaches 2.6 GHz, while the A55 quartet runs on a 2.0 GHz clock. The GPU is the Mali-G78 MP10.

Phones with Exynos 1080 chipset support Cat.1.8 LTE downlink and uplink. The 5G modem supports both mmWave as well as Sub-6GHz standards. The chipset also supports the standard connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.2, all Wi-Fi bands, and FM radio.

Photos taken on an Exynos 1080-equipped phone can be up to 200 megapixels in resolution with a single camera and 32MP + 32MP with a dual camera setup. Videos can go up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

The Exynos 1080 will also come with support for the latest RAM standards; the LPDDR4x and the LPDDR5 as well as support for UFS 3.1 storage. It can also support WQHD+ displays of up to 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ panels at up to 144 Hz refresh rate.

Phones with Exynos 1080 are expected to hit the markets in the wake of 2021. Latest events revealed that vivo will be the first company to feature these chips, as they did with the Exynos 980 last year.

