Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) with an Intel chipset launched

Samsung has unveiled the new Galaxy Book S (2020) which now comes with an Intel chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 8cx chipset that the laptop housed last year. The laptop comes in two colours, has a 13.3-inch FHD+ display, and a futuristic, fan-less design, which allows it to be slimmer than most laptops and lets it run without the constant, pestering noise of a fan.

The 13.3-inch LCD is a touchscreen display with extremely thin side and top bezels. The top bezel has a 1-megapixel camera for video calling and the likes whilst the bottom bezel showcases the Samsung logo. Overall, the device weighs about 950 grams. It also houses a quad stereo speaker setup put together by Samsung’s audio partners, AKG, with an “Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® technology.”

The laptop uses Intel’s ‘Lakefield’ chip setup with hybrid technology, has 8 gigabytes of RAM and up to 512 gigabytes of internal storage, which can be further expanded by another 512 GBs via an external microSD card. The device runs on the latest Windows OS, the Windows 10 (with standard and Pro variants) and supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Book S (2020) has 2 USB Type-C ports, a multimedia card reader, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack. The 42Wh battery that the device houses promises a video playback time of up to 17 hours.

The Samsung Galaxy Book S (2020) comes as a successor to the first Galaxy Book S released in the August of last year. Samsung have added the new Intel chip setup and made other iterative updates to the device and released a laptop that promises to stand out, not only in terms of its design, but in terms of what it can offer in such a compact setup. The Galaxy Book S (2020) starts at 999 EUR and is expected to hit the markets starting June 12th.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk