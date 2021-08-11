Mobile, News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Might Not Come With A Charger

Usman Aslam

With Apple no longer including chargers in their iPhones, it seems that Samsung is taking a page out of the same book as according to a new leak from a tipster called ‘Snoopy’, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to arrive without a charger. In a nutshell, if you purchase the new Z Fold 3 it will have everything in the box except the charger.

 

To know more about why Samsung is doing this click here. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to be the first foldable smartphone that will have the S Pen support. In addition, the screen of the Z Fold 3 will be more strong as compared to its previous versions.

The Z Fold 3 is said to rock a 120Hz display on both displays. Moreover, the inner screen is expected to feature an under-display camera being the first kind for a Samsung phone. The phone is expected to reach the market around August.

Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

