Samsung Mocks iPhone Cameras In A Video

When it comes to hard-hitting advertisements companies like Microsoft, Samsung and Apple have had a long history. However, Samsung is back to give Apple a taste of their latest phone by mocking the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera.

The Korean tech giant is mentioning how their Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera has better zoom-in capabilities in comparison to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company released this as a video on their official YouTube channel.

The company gives another taste of their new product to Apple by zooming in on a cheese sandwich and comparing the zoom-ins where the Galaxy S21 Ultra shows more detail with the added punchline ‘Your phone upgrade shouldn’t be a downgrade’.

With such shots fired, the question here is that how will Apple respond and in what way?