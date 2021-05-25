Mobile, News

Samsung Mocks iPhone Cameras In A Video

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 31 sec read>

When it comes to hard-hitting advertisements companies like Microsoft, Samsung and Apple have had a long history. However, Samsung is back to give Apple a taste of their latest phone by mocking the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s camera.

The Korean tech giant is mentioning how their Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera has better zoom-in capabilities in comparison to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company released this as a video on their official YouTube channel.

 

The company gives another taste of their new product to Apple by zooming in on a cheese sandwich and comparing the zoom-ins where the Galaxy S21 Ultra shows more detail with the added punchline ‘Your phone upgrade shouldn’t be a downgrade’.

 

With such shots fired, the question here is that how will Apple respond and in what way?

Apple Samsung Smartphones
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Instagram Now Shows You How Well Your Live Videos And Reels Are Doing

in News, Social Media
May 25, 2021  ·  

Samsung Announces Smart Monitors Of Different Versions

in News, Technology
May 25, 2021  ·  

Pakistan Develops A New Homemade anti-COVID Vaccine Called ‘PakVac’

in News
May 25, 2021  ·  