Samsung is actively seeking new partners to power the future of Galaxy AI beyond Google’s Gemini. Talks are already underway with multiple vendors. Among them, Perplexity and OpenAI stand out as top contenders. Reports from June suggest Samsung may invest in Perplexity and integrate its assistant and app into upcoming smartphones.

OpenAI is also in discussions with Samsung, though without any confirmed financial partnership. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to be the first to adopt these new AI services.

According to Choi Won-Joon, president and COO of Samsung’s mobile division, the company is open to any AI solution that enhances user experience.

“We’re talking to multiple vendors. We welcome any agent that’s competitive and delivers optimal performance,” he said in a statement to Reuters.

Currently, Samsung’s Galaxy AI is powered by Google’s Gemini. This AI suite debuted with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series and has steadily evolved. However, Samsung now seems ready to expand its options, aiming to offer a broader, more personalized AI ecosystem.