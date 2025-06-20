In a bold and unexpected move, Saudi Arabia’s cutting-edge AI company Humain has launched a brand-new division aimed at disrupting the global gaming and media industries.







The company, known for its rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, is now betting big on entertainment technology as it expands its vision far beyond the typical enterprise AI realm.

Humain Media and Gaming

The newly established Humain Media and Gaming division will be headquartered in Riyadh and Los Angeles, signaling a dual-front strategy to take on the West and the East simultaneously. The division is set to create next-gen interactive content, immersive gaming experiences, and advanced AI-powered tools for creatives and developers.

The Saudi AI giant says this move is not just about entering the space, but about reimagining it. The company plans to blend generative AI with cinematic storytelling and real-time game design, aiming to compete with industry giants like Epic Games and Unity.







Good news is that Saudi Arabia continues to pour billions into its Vision 2030 initiative, investing in tech, esports, and creative sectors to diversify its economy away from oil.

Saudi Arabia & AI: Building the Future

Co-founder and CEO Walid Mansour stated that the new division will focus on “AI-native media,” building immersive worlds and intelligent characters that evolve based on player interactions. He added that the fusion of AI and creative storytelling could unlock new formats that were previously unimaginable.

The move also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader ambition to become a global hub for digital innovation. Humain’s pivot into gaming and media comes hot on the heels of the Kingdom’s growing presence in esports and game publishing. This follows high-profile investments by the Savvy Games Group and the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Insiders suggest Humain is already collaborating with major Hollywood and gaming studios to roll out its first projects in 2026, and industry observers are calling this a potential game-changer in the evolution of AI-driven entertainment.

With talent recruitment already underway in both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and a powerful mix of resources and ambition behind it, Humain might just become one of the most closely watched players in the future of gaming and media.