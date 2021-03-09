News, Technology

Scammers create ‘KFC Women’s Day’ Free Family Bucket offer to steal personal data

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 1 min read>

Recently a few scams related to Women’s Day has been creating a flair on social media, particularly on WhatsApp where people from across the globe were given these free offers of a free KFC Family Bucket meal. The only requirement was that users share the same offer to their contacts on WhatsApp or any group on WhatsApp for a number of times to fill up a bar.

Image source: Tech Prolonged

When a user opened a link it would lead you to a webpage consisting of 9 boxes that would contain a ‘free meal’. Upon two tries the user would normally fail and would receive the ‘free meal’ in his or her third try. The webpage would then congratulate you and you would be further prompted to share the same offer to any of your contacts or groups on WhatsApp. This is to be done nearly 10 times until the progress bar is completely filled.

Image source: Tech Prolonged

Once the progress bar has been completely filled, a ‘continue’ button will be highlighted. Upon pressing the button, it will lead you to a dead-end that has nothing but hidden malware. This scam has been specifically designed for smartphones as most smartphones do not contain an antimalware application. The malware application would detect it as ‘Script: SNH-gen [Trj]’.

Image source: Tech prolonged

According to KFC Malaysia, this offer was a scam designed to steal a user’s personal information.

Image source: KFC

The company has further stated that all who receive such offers are not to even open the respective links. This scam has reached many countries and is said to have affected many devices.

All in all, it is to be noted that if people are provided such offers they must first seek out the source behind the offer.

KFC KFC scam Malware scammers
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Scientists receive signals from the most distant corners of Space

in News
Mar 9, 2021  ·   41 sec read

Punjab Police plans to monitor FIR registration using an app

in News
Mar 9, 2021  ·   40 sec read

Retail powerhouse Marks & Spencer expands online business to Pakistan

in News, Shopping
Mar 9, 2021  ·   51 sec read
Up Next: WhatsApp currently working on password-protected encrypted chat backups