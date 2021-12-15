News, Technology

SCO aiming to enhance Pakistan’s digital economy

In recent news, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) members are aiming to leverage certain markets to further strengthen the digital economy of Pakistan. This is basically the digitalization of the respective innovation and innovation of the country.

According to a recent report, both these domains remain untapped and the SCO will play its role in capitalizing on the Pakistani market and resources that would further benefit the country itself. However, it is to be noted that through the support of CPEC, China and Pakistan are already engaged in establishing an Optical Fibre Cable Project which would aid Pakistan’s ICT and telecom industries which includes tourism, 4G, 5G, and more. In a nutshell, this would potentially enhance not only the mobile sector but the country overall.

In addition, with the support of Pakistan’s local technology ecosystem, the innovations made by China will provide a significant change in product development and further expand the digital infrastructure of Pakistan.

