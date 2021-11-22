Secretary-General of DCO visits Jazz’s DHQ to discuss Pakistan’s digital transformation journey

Deemah Al-Yahya, the first Secretary-General of the Saudi-led Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) visited Jazz’s Digital Headquarters to discuss Pakistan’s digital transformation journey, mutual interest in digital inclusion, and Jazz’s endeavors towards enabling connectivity.

Established in 2020, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) is a global multilateral that aims to increase social prosperity by accelerating the growth of the digital economy. Pakistan is one of the seven countries that established the DCO to drive greater collaboration and cooperation across entrepreneurship, innovation, business growth, and employment in a shared digital economy. Other member states include Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

The discussions between the two parties revolved around collaborative digital transformation and creating society-centric solutions that lead to greater prosperity and quality of life, which are accessible across society, including the need to focus on empowering women, youth, and entrepreneurs to accelerate growth across the digital economy.

In a tweet regarding the visit, the Digital Cooperation Organization stated,