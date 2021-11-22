Electric Cars, News

Xiaomi aims to mass produce its first electric car around 2024

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 32 sec read>

A few months ago, Xiaomi was planning to introduce its own range of Electric Vehicles (EV) which even led to the introduction of a separate company called Xiaomi EV Company Limited.

The company is called the Xiaomi Automobile Technology Co Limited and has been registered in Beijing thus having a capital of $156 million. The company will be hyper-focused on new energy vehicles, vehicle manufacturing, and technology development.

However, it is to be noted that the total capital of $156 million is only one-tenth of the company when it was registered back in September having a total capital of $1.56 billion. Moreover, it is rumored that the company will be working on car peripherals and accessors before their flagship car has been launched.

Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun confirmed that the company will start mass-producing the EVs by 2024 which clearly indicates that we’ll be seeing the cars on the market around the same year.

Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Supernet Gets Rs. 100 Million Projects by Strategic Organization

in News, Telecom
Nov 22, 2021  ·  

Pakistan’s CAA launches an app for reporting safety issues and accidents during air travel

in News, Technology
Nov 22, 2021  ·  

Secretary-General of DCO visits Jazz’s DHQ to discuss Pakistan’s digital transformation journey

in News, Telecom
Nov 22, 2021  ·  
Up Next: Pakistan’s CAA launches an app for reporting safety issues and accidents during air travel