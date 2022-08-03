Self-Repair Kits by iFixit Now Available in Samsung Galaxy Devices

After almost six months, Samsung’s self-repair program is now available. The Samsung and iFixit collaboration enables you to repair devices like Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 or Galaxy Tab S7+ by buying officially authorized parts and tools, along with instructions to help you through the repair procedure.

When Apple unveiled its Self Service Repair program last year, the Right to Repair movement achieved significant success. Samsung followed suit four months later with its Self-Repair program in collaboration with iFixit, although it never provided specific information on costs and component availability. Today marks the official debut of the repair program in the United States, with the Korean giant providing all the necessary information on how you may repair your Galaxy device yourself.

With prices ranging from $67 (for a charging port on any model) to $227 (for a Tab S7+ display), the initial option is restricted to screens, batteries, charging ports, and back glass.

To make it easier for you to send the damaged components to Samsung for recycling, the kits include a free return label. Currently only available in the US, the self-repair program will eventually cover more nations, devices, and part repairs

Samsung’s release follows Apple’s by a few months. Although Apple doesn’t now provide self-repair kits for devices other than smartphones, it covers a larger range of parts (such as cameras and SIM trays) and is more detailed (you can even order screws by themselves). To finish the repair procedure, Samsung doesn’t ask for a phone call or ask you to rent or purchase a separate toolset. To put it another way, all you need to do is purchase a part.

The Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 families are not currently covered by the self-repair option, and Samsung is keen to direct its less DIY-inclined users toward standard repair providers. While the right to repair laws is being proposed by state and federal laws that are putting pressure on tech firms like Samsung, Apple and others, vendors may not have much of a choice except to allow you to repair gadgets as you see fit.

Parts may also be acquired from Samsung 837 and Samsung retail and service sites, according to Samsung, and the cost is comparable to those of its affiliate repair providers. More devices and more types of repairs for those devices are planned for the future, which should encourage people to keep their devices for longer.

Over 11,000 trained mobile repair professionals are available from Samsung in the US for people who would prefer not to do a self-repair. Additionally, the business provides a “we come to you” service, mail-in service, same-day in-person service, and a network of independent repair professionals. And soon you’ll be able to “repair mode” your Galaxy device to safeguard your private information before having a professional fix it.

All in all, these self-repair kits provide you with a means to extend the usable life of a Samsung device if you’re at least somewhat confident with bolts and screwdrivers and without worrying about turnaround times and high out-of-warranty repair expenses. As a result, you could have more control over when you replace your mobile equipment and reduce e-waste as well.