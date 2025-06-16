Senate Of Pakistan Embraces Artificial Intelligence For Smarter Legislation

ISLAMABAD: As governments worldwide embrace emerging technologies, the Senate of Pakistan took a bold step forward today by hosting a high-level session on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in democratic governance and institutional innovation under the European Union-funded Mustehkam Parlimaan project.







The session, titled “Digital Transformation: Strategic Opportunities and Challenges for Lawmakers,” was held at Parliament House, Islamabad, and brought together lawmakers, diplomats, AI experts, and media professionals to explore how AI can transform legislative work in ethical, transparent, and impactful ways.

Speaking at the session, EU Ambassador, H.E. Dr. Riina Kionka, Ambassador of the EU to Pakistan, highlighted the EU’s leadership in setting global standards for responsible AI governance.

“Artificial Intelligence is already reshaping our societies— but values must guide its development. The European Union has adopted the world’s first comprehensive AI legislation to ensure this transformation is not only innovative, but also ethical, inclusive, and safe. We believe parliaments have a vital role to play in setting the course for AI governance. That’s why the EU is proud to support Pakistan’s Senate through the Mustehkam Parlimaan Project—to ensure this journey is human-centred, collaborative, and grounded in democratic principles.”

In her opening remarks, Ms. Rida Qazi, Advisor to the Chairman of the Senate, highlighted the importance of building AI literacy among lawmakers and aligning innovation with institutional purpose.







“We are moving from exploration to integration,” she noted. “With tools like the Parliamentary ChatBot, we are laying the groundwork for faster, smarter, and more responsive legislative service.”

She appreciated the support of development partners and asked the private sector to partner with the Senate of Pakistan in the development and integration of AI tools to further enhance institutional efficiency and innovation.

In his welcome remarks, Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider highlighted the Senate’s ongoing commitment to institutional modernization and public service excellence.

The session featured an insightful AI literacy segment introducing Senators to the fundamentals of AI and its real-world applications in legislative environments, including a proof of concept of an AI powered agent geared towards automating document management, streamlining workflows, and improving multilingual accessibility. Participants were also introduced to the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act, setting a global benchmark for responsible AI deployment.