Shafqat Mehmood disappointed with students’ reaction over school reopening

The government recently announced the decision to reopen all schools in different phases starting from January 18, 2021. The decision met with a fixed response from students all over Pakistan with a lot of the students saying that the educational institutes should not have been allowed to open so soon.

To this, Shafqat Mehmood took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the reaction of the students saying, “Education is a gateway to the future,” and “Everyone should welcome the opportunity to study and be among friends.”

It surprises me when I see the negative reaction of some students to school/college/Universities reopening. Education is a gateway to the future. Also Education years are also the best time of ones life. Everyone should welcome the opportunity to study and be among friends — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) January 4, 2021

However, many students who are facing exams soon, especially university students have said that it is unfair that their institutions are taking exams face-to-face (FTF) after months of online study. Some have compared this situation to PUBG, saying that this is like playing PUBG and then being inducted into the army because of that.

Twitter is also filled with memes portraying the Federal Education Minister as the villain. However, the board exams have been delayed giving students a few months to prepare for their exams. Let’s hope that the universities also decide to give students ample time to prepare as their future is at stake. In the end, it is our own attitude that defines our success, and running from our studies will not solve that.