Shafqat Mehmood explains how EdTech accelerated education in Pakistan during COVID

On February 4, 2021, an interactive session, powered by the Digital Media Wing Pakistan, was held with the Federal Minister for Education Mr. Shafqat Mehmood where teachers, students, and media personnel got the opportunity to ask questions regarding the current scenario of Pakistan’s education system.

During the session, Mr. Shafqat Mehmood had highlighted how Education Technology (EdTech) had accelerated the education sector in terms of contributions during these unprecedented times. These contributions were divided into two categories i.e. education and skills. He further elaborated on how the skills category of EdTech included empowering students to learn new skills through emerging technologies such as mixed reality which enabled students to interact with virtual objects in a lab-like ecosystem.

Take a look at the video below:

However, regarding the education category of EdTech, the Federal Minister of Education had introduced an Educational Technological Forum where different firms, hyper-focused towards education technology, were joined together to further accelerate the current education system during the COVID situation. This included starting a tele-series within a minimum of 15 days where students could continue learning from the safety of their own homes hence allowing them to continue the syllabus of their respective classes.

Moreover, the Federal Minister of Education stressed upon the fact of how there is a huge excess of talent that is currently contributing towards EdTech while mentioning the fact that numerous challenges still await for our country to overcome during these unprecedented times.