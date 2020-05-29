Softbeats successfully conducted housefull session on Enterprise Resource Planning Software & It’s effectiveness for organizational efficiency in collaboration with PIPFA

In the era of Lockdown, to fill the gap created by the COVID -19 Pandemic, Softbeats PVT Ltd took the initiative to start Free of Cost WEBINARS on Enterprise Resource Planning Software & It’s effectiveness for organizational efficiency for students and professional to increase their knowledge and make their quarantine a productive time.

Softbeats successfully conducted a housefull webinar with 100+ participants on Enterprise Resource Planning Software & It’s effectiveness for organizational efficiency in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Public Finance & Accountants, Faisalabad Branch Committee on 18 May 2020.

Professional Accountants and PIPFA members from all over the country participated in the session. Session was inaugurated by PIPFA and the speakers were Ms Fakiha Ali – Manager Marketing Softbeats Pvt Ltd, Muhammad Amir Awan – Manager Sales Softbeats Pvt Ltd, Mr.Saleem Zia – Director Sales & Marketing Softbeats Pvt Ltd and Mr. Haassan Farooq, Chief Executive Officer – OTC Pakistan.

All the speakers shared experience of work before and after implementation of ERP software. The session covered introduction to ERP, integration of ERP Modules, selection of good ERP systems and Live Demonstration of Gluon ERP finance Module and Reports Generation by the system.

In the end Abdus Salam, FPFA, ACA. Convener, PIPFA Faisalabad Branch Committee appreciated the efforts of Softbeats Pvt LTD and paid a vote of thanks to honorable speakers of the session. E – certificates were provided to all the participants of the Webinar. Softbeats Pvt Ltd is open for collaboration with all degree awarding institutes and organizing such informative webinars for the students and professionals.

