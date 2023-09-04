Solar Panel Demand Increases As Utility Bills Rise

Karachi: Due to the hefty electric bills, the citizens of Karachi are searching for alternative ways. The recent surge in electricity bills has ultimately increased the demand for solar panels. According to the details, K-electric has increased the tariffs, which badly affected the citizens of Karachi. People are searching for a cheap alternative with the ongoing rise in electricity costs. The demand for solar panels has increased significantly in response to the ongoing issue.

Many people found solar panels to be an affordable, eco-friendly, and readily accessible alternative; that is the reason the demand for solar [panels has increased in the metropolis. Due to inflation, people need help to ner their daily expenses, and paying a hefty electricity bill is problematic. As per the shopkeepers, the rising inflation has affected the purchasing power of citizens. On the other hand, the rising exchange rate of dollars has also affected and resulted in a surge in the prices of solar panels.

According to the reports, a single-volt system costs around Rs 80,000 to Rs 100,000, whereas a 220-volt system costs Rs 200,000. Likewise, four fans, running a fridge, and four lights are available for Rs 350,000 to Rs 400,000. Last month, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)approved a significant rise in electricity tariffs. As per the details, NEPRA sanctioned a rise of Rs 5.40 per unit in electricity price. The rise accounts for the fourth quarter adjustment for the fiscal year 2022-23.

NEPRA announced that the lifeline K-electric customers will be exempted from the current power pricing increase, whereas the detailed decision will occur later. The price increase has badly impacted consumers who need help paying hefty amounts. Additionally, NEPRA has also planned to approve another increase in electricity tariffs by Rs 2.07 per unit in terms of July’s fuel charge adjustment (FCA)

Solar panels can not only lower the electricity bills but also replace it. We can reduce our electricity bills by slashing the rate by using solar panels. The solar panel is a device that converts sunlight into electricity by using photovoltaic cells. They are also known as solar cell panels or PV modules. Typically, solar panels are embedded in systems or arrays. A photovoltaic system comprises one or more solar panels, an inverter that changes direct current (DC) electricity into alternating current (AC), and occasionally other components, including trackers, controllers, and meters. A photovoltaic system is typically used to generate electricity for off-grid purposes, such as distant residences or cabins, or to feed electricity back into the grid and receive credits or money from the utility provider.

Due to this fact, the demand for solar panels is rapidly increasing, and it is considered an effective alternative to conventional energy. Companies, homes, and shops consider solar panels the priority. Sustainable solar panels ensure energy conservation, which makes solar panels a smart option for customers. The two main types of solar panels in Pakistan are Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline. Their crystalline silicon cell technology is quite different in both varieties and is used in their PV solar plates. These equivalents also have more distinguishing factors that give a better picture and affect consumers’ decisions. In terms of Aesthetics, volume, construction, cost, space efficiency, performance in specific conditions, and silicon purity are all considered.

