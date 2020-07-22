Stay Connected with PTCL CharJi

In today’s world, the demand for internet is increasing day by day and in Pakistan, we have seen an increase of approximately 15% in the usage of internet since the COVID-19 outbreak. It is primarily due to the reason that everyone needs to stay connected for either work or personal reasons regardless where they are and what time it is.

Telecom service providers have been keeping up with the customer demand by coming up with innovative offers and products for their ease and convenience. As most people are aware that internet at home is available through broadband and FTTH, while mobile and wireless devices ensure that you can have internet access wherever you are.

In Pakistan, there are quite a few portable internet devices available, however, one that stood out for us was PTCL CharJi device.

There are numerous reasons that we would like to share as we have evaluated its advantages and disadvantages from various brands that also offer the same.

It is the only 4G device in Pakistan which offers unlimited data to its customers in just Rs. 1,999. Moreover, the customers can enjoy HD video streaming and non-stop gaming with its seamless internet service. PTCL CharJi also offers other packages starting from Rs. 1000.

What is notable about these packages is that data is consistently available as it is not time bound. For example, if someone buys a 20GB package for their CharJi device, that 20GB data will be available 24/7 and not time barred. Other providers have split this data into two time slots. For example, if someone purchases 20GB from another provider, 10GB will be available from 9AM to 1AM, while 10GB would be available from 1AM to 9AM. Since people don’t use that much internet during the night time, half of their data ends up going to waste.

Speaking of saving data, another attractive feature of PTCL CharJi is the ability to carry forward remaining data to the next month. For example, if you have 10GB data left over before the expiry date, you can recharge your device on spot and the remaining data will be carried forward.

PTCL CharJi gives good value for money as in just Rs. 2,500 (inclusive of tax) you can get affordable data packages and it has no hidden charges. Moreover, it has a long lasting battery life that is up to five hours and you can also connect up to 10 devices at the same time.

And the best part right now is that the customers can get all of this without leaving their homes! They can order the device and utilize the Cash on Delivery service.

PTCL CharJi is definitely one of the most affordable and customer friendly, 4G device available in the market right now.

