StopTorturingSukkurIBA trends on Twitter as administration announces on-campus exams from 11th January

It seems like universities are intent on following their own schedules for examinations and students aren’t liking it one bit. Just a little while ago we covered how students are protesting against FAST administration’s decision on conducting exams on campus from 11th January. Now, Institute of Business Administration Sukkur is in the limelight for holding on-campus examinations from 11th January.

This is the email which students on campus have received from the administration:

Upon checking the date sheet, it can be seen that the exams are starting next week on short notice. Students have taken to Twitter to highlight this issue as conducting exams right now when institutions are not open and the education ministers took the decision to open universities on 1st February.

Here is the date sheet in question where one can see classrooms clearly listed:

A student highlighted that they need time to prepare as online classes weren’t up to the mark:

Why is so important to conduct exams ( on campus ) the online classes sucks already , we need time for preparation please mental health is also important as physical health !!! #StopTorturingSukkurIBA @Shafqat_Mahmood — Muntaha Memon (@MuntahaMemon_) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, another highlighted that this was against government orders:

SUKKUR IBA UNIVERSITY is ready to conduct Exams On Campus. Physical Exams are AGAINST government orders and after teaching us Online, they expect us to perform perfectly well on On Campus Exams.#StopTorturingSukkurIBA#Shafqatmehmood@Shafqat_Mahmood pic.twitter.com/ctJPWhdGZN — Siba Tweets (@Siba_tweets) January 5, 2021

