StudentsWantOlineExams – Standoff between NUML students and administration as protest goes on outside university premises

Things are getting heated as students have reached the NUML Islamabad university premises and are currently protesting outside the gates regarding the administration policy of conducting on campus exams. Students claim that the quality of education that was provided throughout the semester is not up to the mark and the administration had changed its decision 16 times regarding its policy to conduct examinations.

Apparently, the following student seems to be the head of the protesters and this was his statement to Samaa News:

The roads around the campus are blocked and there is a large crowd of students present on site:

NUML isn’t the only one apparently, ARID Rawalpindi is also surrounded:

Protest infront of Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi.Students are the main stake holders of education system and only they will decide how to run it.#RestoreStudentUnions #StudentsWantOlineExams pic.twitter.com/b46dXtyd7G — Revolutionary Students Front (@FrontStudents) January 18, 2021

If you are on-site on any of these protests, share your thoughts in the comments regarding what the university administration is saying and how are the negotiations are proceeding. We will update this article with more details or post follow-up articles soon.