Study Finds Playing Fortnite Helps Boys Make Better Friends

In what can be aptly described as every parent’s worst nightmare, a recent study published in the Games for Health Journal has some vindication for the popular kids game, Fortnite.







The study reveals that elementary school boys who play Fortnite tend to have stronger peer relationships. The research focused on male students in grades four through six in Iran, comparing 192 gamers with an equal number of non-players. Participants were grouped based on the games they played: Clash of Clans, Fortnite, Mortal Kombat, and Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

Background of the Playing Fortnite Study

Using a validated social skills questionnaire, researchers assessed a wide range of social behaviors, including impulse control, antisocial tendencies, peer relationships, desire for dominance, and proper social interaction. Fortnite and Clash of Clans participants were exhibiting more appropriate social behaviors and stronger peer relationships than non-players, according to the findings. Individuals who played Mortal Kombat, on the other hand, demonstrated higher levels of antisocial behavior and aggressiveness.

Age and Game Type Influence Social Outcomes

The study also found that age played a role in social behavior outcomes. Fifth-grade students demonstrated higher levels of aggression and dominance-seeking behavior than their younger and older peers. Researchers think these developmental changes can be associated with early adolescence.







Additionally, the type of game played influenced specific social behaviors. Strategic, team-based games like Clash of Clans and collaborative games like Fortnite encouraged positive social interactions. On the other hand, violent games like Mortal Kombat promoted negative social behaviors.

Time Spent Playing Fortnite Matters

Importantly, the amount of time spent playing games was a significant predictor of social outcomes. Longer playtimes increased impulsiveness, strengthened desires for dominance, and weakened peer relationships, regardless of the game type. This suggests that while certain games like Fortnite can foster positive social interactions, excessive gaming may have detrimental effects on social behavior.

These findings contribute to the ongoing debate about the impact of video games on children’s social development, highlighting the importance of game selection and moderation in gaming habits.