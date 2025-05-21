Fortnite Returns to U.S. App Store After Lawsuit

Fortnite has officially returned to the U.S. Apple App Store on May 20, 2025, nearly five years after Epic Games’ blockbuster title was removed. The kerfuffle followed Epic Games’ attempt to bypass Apple’s in‑app purchase fees.







Background and Legal Battle

Fortnite was first pulled from the App Store in August 2020 after Epic implemented its own direct‑payment system. This move was a clear violation of Apple’s then‑strict 30 percent commission rule on in‑app purchases.

Epic promptly filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that it engaged in monopolistic practices and was attempting to influence users toward alternative payment methods. In September 2021, Judge Rogers determined that Apple’s anti-steering provisions violated California’s Unfair Competition Law. While ordering the company to allow connections to external purchasing options, the court largely upheld Apple’s overall ecosystem control.

After years of appeals, a contempt ruling in April 2025 forced Apple to comply fully with the injunction and paved the way for Fortnite’s return.







What’s Different with Fortnite iOS in the U.S. Now

According to the revised guidelines, Epic can now sidestep Apple’s decreased commission rate of 27% on external transactions. The company is doing it by including a popup in Fortnite’s iOS client that leads customers to Epic’s website for in-app purchases.

The game is available in the European Union in line with similar antitrust rules with alternatives for the Epic Games Store and AltStore. Within the same approach, players in Brazil, Japan, and the United Kingdom may expect Fortnite to come back on their respective local stores later this year.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney revealed the protracted legal struggle cost the company over $100 million in legal fees and more than $1 billion in lost revenue due to iOS absence. Market analysts predict that allowing external payment options could reduce Apple’s App Store revenue by up to 10 percent over the next year as developers pass savings to consumers.

Meanwhile, Google has yet to reinstate Fortnite on the Play Store, and its appeal continues, underscoring that this victory currently applies only to iOS.