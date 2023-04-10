Swedish Motorbike Firm Releases The First Airbag Jeans For Bikers

Bikers are always at high risk when it comes to rush or heavy traffic. They have to face many issues while driving on the roads. Therefore, the world’s first airbag jeans are launched by a Swedish Motorbike firm famous for its cutting-edge safety measures.

A biker has to take safety measures in order to avoid major accidents or bike crashes. The most amazing ground-breaking feature is to transform the motorcycle safety sector completely.

Airbag Jeans

The innovative airbag jeans work on sensor technology that can recognize unexpected collisions or loss of balance while driving. In case of any accident, the rider’s hips and lower back are the most sensitive parts that get injured or fractured. This new airbag Jean’s will help in protecting the person. It will save the most sensitive areas when the airbag recognizes the threat.

According to the company, the jeans can provide up to eight times better protection them regular motorcycle pants when they inflate during a high-impact collision.

The airbag provides the highest level of safety while also promoting the comfort and mobility of the rider.

According to the company, the safety airbag jeans have passed all the safety tests, and have undergone thorough tests. The product is indeed an amazing innovation of the company and has received positive reviews and feedback from bikers across the world.

According to the company’s CEO,” This is a game-changer for the motorcycle industry”.

“We are proud that we have developed a product that will provide extra protection to riders and potentially save lives”.

A CO2 Cartridge

The jeans consist of a replaceable CO2 cartridge that releases the gas when the rider starts to fall from a bike.

According to Mo’cycle, “the jeans are just as comfortable as any other pants, and are with water repellent, breathable and abrasion resistant fabrics”.

To sense a fall, the jeans will connect to the motorcycle. This will work through an elastic tether that enables the rider to comfortably move their body while still attached to the bike.

This indicates that the motorcyclist doesn’t need any special adaptation to have the tether attached.

The tether is pull apart and separates from the jeans when the rider begins to fly off the seat as a result of an impact. The airbag jeans then blow up as a result of activation.

In addition, this is possible due to the spring-loaded piston that pierces the CO2 cartridge, releasing the gas and inflating the airbag.

Hence, this all works very fast, enabling the bags fully inflate before the rider gets hit the floor or any object.

As per the company, “the fabric is extremely abrasion resistant but looks and feels like regular denim. Before activation, the airbag is completely invisible but deploys within milliseconds of getting triggered”.

When a coalition occurs, the airbag eventually deflates and the jeans shrink back to its original size. This allows the system to charge a new CO2 cartridge for the subsequent ride.

How To Buy?

You can purchase the product by visiting the official website of Swedish Motorbike manufacturers.

In addition, you can contact any of their authorized merchants to get the airbag jeans.

