Systems Limited Appoints Asif Akram in Executive Management Ranks as Chief Operating Officer

Systems Limited, Pakistan’s leading software technology and IT services provider has announced the appointment of Asif Akram as the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Prior to his new appointment, Asif Akram was working at Systems as a growth advisor for eighteen months. His role as the COO will cover the delivery of all services of the organizations, and as such all the Competencies, Infrastructure and BPO Operations will report to him.

Asif Akram comes with extensive management experience of delivering IT and IT-enabled services spanning over 2 decades. Being a part of leading IT services providers in the region including IBM and PwC, he is a cross-industry consultant who led sales and delivery of numerous consulting, transformation and system integration projects. He has held several senior executive positions in IBM Global Business Services (GBS) including being the Vice President & General Manager for IBM GBS across Middle East, Africa and Turkey. An MBA in Management Information Systems, he is passionate about talent growth and leadership development and mentors several experienced and young leaders.

Welcoming the addition to the company’s executive management team, Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited expressed confidence in Asif Akram’s operational expertise and proven leadership skills to keep the company on its growth path by enhancing resource quality and delivering superior services to global clients.

Systems Limited maintained strong growth as its consolidated profits soared by 71.15% in Q1 CY2020. Despite the ongoing economic crisis in the country, the company is experiencing accelerated growth and expanding its global footprint. With Asif Akram in the executive management ranks, Systems Limited will look to achieve further operational efficiency and build upon their strong foundation to achieve growth.

