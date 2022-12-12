Tata Group to Open Over 100 Apple Stores Across India

Part of Tata Group, Infiniti Retail will become an authorized Apple reseller and open stores all across India

Economic Times India reported that Tata, one of India’s most celebrated conglomerate is now shaking hands with Apple and plans to open over 100 Apple stores at different locations in India.

This retail operation will be handled by Infiniti Retail, which is a Tata Group company that already runs a well established consumer electronic chain named Chroma. Now with Infiniti retail becoming an official Apple reseller, it will also be running Apple stores in India.

Reports suggest that Tata Group has already begun talks with a number of different malls and high foot traffic streets to set up stores. A retail consultant aware of the deal said that the deal clearly states names and details of brands that cannot be opened near the Apple stores.

Both Apple and Tata have refused to comment or release details about the matter, but reports suggest that India will soon see a wave of Apple stores in higher tier cities.

Apple looks clearly interested in India as just a few weeks before, the tech giant announced an iPad manufacturing facility in the country. Tata and Taiwan’s Wistron, which is one of Apple’s top vendors in India, is in talks to set up iPhone assembly plants in India.

