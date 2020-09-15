TechOne Incubator NUST launches Student Startup Business Center Challenge 2020

TechOne Incubator NUST has officially opened up applications for the second batch of startups interested in joining the Student Startup Business Center (SSBC). In order to become part of SSBC-NUST, aspiring student entrepreneurs with a viable startup idea must participate in the SSBC Challenge 2020. To access the application form, head over here .

SSBC is a joint initiative of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), Promotion of Education in Pakistan Foundation (PEP) and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), aiming to support and launch student startups.

SSBC aims to promote talented student entrepreneurs and enhance their practical learning experience at the university. NUST SSBC is situated within TechOne Incubator NUST and offers free co-working space, seed funding, incubation facilities, and opportunities to participate in national and international events. As we transition towards knowledge economy, SSBC focuses on driving innovation and entrepreneurship and using linkages with the industry to identify value addition opportunities that can be commercialized.

In order to be eligible for the SSBC Challenge 2020, participants must either be final year Bachelors students, Masters students, or PhD students from constituent schools and colleges of NUST. Winning teams will receive seed funding, one-year co-working space free-of-cost, and access to all incubation facilities.

For more information on SSBC and the challenge, check out their Facebook page .

