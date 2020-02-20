Telenor Pakistan and National Defence University (NDU) Delegates discuss the potential of Pakistan and shared digital future

Telenor Pakistan recently hosted a group of international and national delegates from National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad at its 345 Campus. The delegation was headed by Major General Asif Ali, Director General ISSRA/NDU. The members of the delegation were part of the 2nd International Workshop on Leadership and Security (IWLS) and along with the management of both organizations attended the event.

The purpose of the event was to engage in dialogue on the importance of partnership and how technology can play a vital role towards our shared future while empowering societies. The delegates who represented a host of countries including UK, USA, Russia, Brazil, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Kenya, and Ghana were briefed about Telenor Pakistan’s efforts in revolutionizing the telecommunication, digital and financial sector of the country by introducing innovative technologies to enhance customer experiences.

While welcoming the delegation, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan and Head of Emerging Asia Cluster Telenor Group, said that technology has the capacity to change the outlook of various industries, provide a level playing field, increase productive investment and consumption and raise productivity and income. “Since its inception, Telenor Pakistan has been firm in its commitment towards empowering societies through digital and financial inclusion. We are the frontrunners in digitalization with our ground-breaking digital products, including the best telco app in the business, My Telenor App with 4 million active users. Alongside our apps and products, we have pioneered digital partnerships with giants such as Facebook and Netflix, providing our customers with personalization on every touch point.” He added, “We aim to constantly innovate to bring Pakistan on the digital map. An exciting area where we are empowering the local enterprises is business intelligence by taking another major leap in its futuristic B2B offerings, we launched Bizmine, offering unique solutions to businesses and allowing them to break through the clutter of information and build a stronger connection between their products and consumers.”

Major Genaral Asif Ali, Director General ISSRA thanked Telenor Pakistan for hosting. The delegates were grateful for the hospitality on part of Telenor Pakistan and acknowledged the organization’s incredible achievements. “Telenor is lending its full support as a key player in Pakistan’s emerging digital space. We need companies like these to unleash the true potential of Pakistan’s digital landscape and extend the benefits of digital technology to the masses for shared sustainable future. It is impressive how the company is contributing to digital, financial, and social inclusion using breakthrough innovations in mobile and digital technologies.”

The future is digital, and the future is now. This is exactly why Telenor Pakistan has been investing in relations that help expand our product portfolio, with cellular services at the heart of it all. The company’s collaboration with the government and various business partners is supplementing its efforts towards Digital Pakistan. The need of the hour is for public and private sectors to come together and combine their core competencies to enable and empower the people in order to fester innovation and provide ground breaking digital solutions.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk