Telenor Pakistan and National Highways & Motorway Police explore areas of collaboration for improving governance through technology

Telenor Pakistan and National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) have come together in order to highlight the role of technology and explore various avenues for introduction of latest technologies towards uplifting governance for public safety and benefit. CEO Telenor Pakistan, Irfan Wahab Khan addressed higher officials and officer of NHMP led by Inspector General NH&MP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam in a webinar organized by NH&MP. The session focused on the various new and upcoming trends in technology for governance and how these advancements can aid improved and efficient systems and processes.

There has been accelerated digitalization of governance bodies particularly law enforcement across the world in the past few years. Pakistan is catching up with increased digital literacy amongst the masses and now there exists a need to automate and digitalize governance systems for efficient and transparent operations.

“Pakistan has been through a journey of digital evolution since the start of this century and now with over 79% cellular teledensity, it is ready to take the next leap. Technology is the biggest equalizer and with the pace at which it is evolving, it is crucial for public sector to adapt and reap its benefits. Telenor is well invested in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain and e-Payments and other modern-day technologies which hold great promise for improving efficiencies and effectiveness for our partners.” said Irfan Wahab, CEO Telenor Pakistan. “I’d like to thank National Highway & Motorway Police for this opportunity to discuss and showcase the avenues for improving governance through technology” he added.

The session focused on inciting a dialogue on the use of social media, artificial intelligence, facial recognition, big data and analytics, internet of things and e-payments to discuss their use for bridging gap between public and law enforcement, obtaining actionable information through crowdsourcing, mobility analytics, safety surveillance, gathering sensor data for traffic management, efficient resource utilization, traffic behavior and vigilance and crime prevention.

“With our increased focus on transparency of systems and the need for improved efficiencies, we believe that the introduction of new technologies can certainly improve governance structures. We are very eager to adopt the use of these technologies in order to serve the public better as part of our vision and working closely with innovative organizations like Telenor Pakistan will bring us closer to our ambitions,” said, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Inspector General National Highways &Motorway Police. “I would like to thank Mr. Irfan Wahab Khan for a thorough and insightful discussion on various technological streams that are pertinent to NH&MP and the impact these would have with respect to increased effectiveness.”

Technology is changing the way we interact as a society, and as society evolves, so will the tools, techniques, and systems that police forces and other governance bodies can use to match the changing needs of time.

