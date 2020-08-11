Telenor Pakistan Collaborates with NUST Business School on Design Thinking Skills Training

In line with its ambition to support e-education, upskill the youth and create opportunities for them, Telenor Pakistan has collaborated with NUST Business School to train students on design thinking skills. 1,000 aspiring students will take part in webinar style trainings under Telenor Pakistan’s flagship design thinking programme ACTIVATE.

ACTIVATE is a design-driven innovation process whereby critical business problems can be solved by bringing together business strategy, innovation, behavioural science and design thinking.

This design thinking programme will be free of cost and customised for the students of NUST Business School, to upskill them on designing products that drive value while fostering innovation in business. Being a creative and innovation focused process, it can be used in multiple levels of education.

This virtual workshop will be a learning experience for the students focused on instilling an innovator’s mindset. The students will learn about the design thinking process and how this methodology can be used to find solutions to critical business questions. The training will equip and develop students with the relevant and transformative skillset required for the digital future.

“Young minds across the world are finding solutions to everyday challenges through technology, bringing convenience to life along with simplicity and efficiency to business processes.”, said Sardar Abubakr, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer at Telenor Pakistan. “We at Telenor Pakistan have always been a strong proponent of empowering youth with the latest skills. Being cognizant of their challenges, we have designed this programme to equip them with essential and creative skills to deal creatively with challenges, evaluate different strategies and opportunities, and propel their careers further.”

The increasing complexity of technology and modern business demands creative problem-solvers with aptitudes for compassion, nonlinear imagination, and risk-taking. As business schools continue to advance their teaching methods, Telenor Pakistan wants to embed design-based thinking skills that are becoming an important tool to prepare tomorrow’s business leaders.

