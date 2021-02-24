News, Telecom

Telenor Pakistan partners with Spotify to provide Premium access to its customers

Telenor Pakistan has officially established a partnership with Spotify to provide premium access hence becoming the first-ever telecommunication company in Pakistan to launch Spotify Premium in the country.

The purpose of this partnership is to allow users to access the premium version of the app through Telenor mobile balance instead of using other conventional methods of payment such as credit card etc. This collaboration will allow Telenor Pakistan’s 47+ million customers to access over 70 million tracks and over 4 billion playlists from across the globe without any ads.

Moreover, users will be able to enjoy personalized music recommendations and discover new music. The personalized features include the ability to browse through a wide catalog of local and international songs. Premium version users will further be able to use Spotify in offline mode and can also access the ‘Spotify Connect’ feature as well which allows users to connect their app to their computers, smartphones, tablets, televisions, and gaming consoles.

According to Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Operating Officer of Telenor Pakistan:
“The launch of Spotify Premium is a much-awaited news for music enthusiasts around the country. With masses having limited online payment options, we are enabling ease of access to 47 million Telenor Pakistan customers to subscribe to Spotify using their mobile airtime. Collaborating with Spotify to enable premium access has also furthered our ambition of bringing new and quality content to our local audiences and will also enable our local artists to tap into Spotify’s over 345 million listeners worldwide.”

Spotify’s recent launching in Pakistan has made a huge boom in Pakistan’s music industry as artists and creators will more likely be sharing their content on Spotify’s platform as well.

The app is free to download for users on all platforms. Although users can still use the free version of the app, the premium version costs Rs. 329 per month. This also includes a premium version for students which costs Rs. 165 per month and a Duo version costing Rs. 429 per month.

