The Budget Friendly Smartphones Will Soon Have 200MP Cameras

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will be available with a 200MP main camera

On paper, this camera is inferior to 200MP sensors found in earlier smartphones.

The exciting news for people who wants to enjoy the modern features of smartphones but cannot afford them. A couple of months ago, Motorola launched its premium handsets. Motorola X30 Pro and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphones with 200MP camera sensors. Motorola was the first company to incorporate 200MP camera sensors into a smartphone.

Earlier this month, Xiaomi joined the fray with the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But 200MP cameras are soon coming to pocket-friendly smartphones as well. Xiaomi Redmi has taken the initiative and confirmed on Weibo. The upcoming Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will include a 200MP main camera. The company will use a Samsung Isocell HPX sensor for the best results.

A Mid-Range 200MP Sensor

The active smart sensor offers a 1/1.4-inch sensor size and a tiny 0.56-micron pixel size. In contrast, it’s 12% smaller than the 200MP HP1 sensor. Earlier, the sensor was used in Xiaomi 12T Pro and Motorola flagships. Other than that, the sensor is capable enough to produce a four-in-one-pixel bining. To deliver images comparable to a 50MP 1.12 micron-pixel camera. Technically, it has 16-in-1 bining capabilities and can produce images that are comparable to a 12.5MP 2.24-micron pixel sensor. However, Redmi assures that it will offer all three shooting modes that are 200MP, 50MP and 12.5MP.

Would You Prefer To Buy Mid-Range 200MP Smartphone?

A survey taken from the general public, 47% people seems excited about the upcoming budget friendly smartphone with 200MP camera. In either case, the tiny pixels compared to the already small ones seen on current 200MP phones indicate that you should not expect better results in low light or mixed lighting conditions. However, we hope Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will have better image processing this time than the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. According to many users, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra’s 200MP camera produced unimpressive images and was not up to the mark.

However, the Redmi Note 12 series is scheduled to launch in China on October 27. On the same day, Redmi has also planned to launch its Note 12 Pro. As we know, Redmi has confirmed that the phone will swap out a 200MP camera in favor of a 50MP IMX 766 main camera.

So, this new feature will enable you to enjoy modern camera features at a mid-range price.

