The e-Rozgar program is accepting new applications for 2020 batch

With the Pandemic of COVID 19, the rate of unemployment has increased to a greater degree. It is stated that due to partial lockdown in the country, the rate of unemployment can jack up to 15.5 million. The e-Rozgar initiative was launched in 2017 and the sole purpose of this initiative was to provide training to the unemployed youth of Pakistan thus providing them with valuable job opportunities.

The program is only offered to unemployed people with an aim to enhance their professional capabilities. The program was created under the supervision of the chief minister to offer freelance internet-based training. Via this program, applicants will be able to earn an honorable pay as it will facilitate in a secure livelihood in the longer term.

The eligibility criteria for selection in the program:

The candidate must possess a valid CNIC The candidate must possess the domicile of Punjab The minimum age of the applicant must be 22 and the maximum age should be 35 Each candidate must have good communication and writing skills All applicants must have 14 or above years of education



By far over 13,000 candidates have been trained. Each session is about 3.6 months long and upon completion, candidates who have completed the training will be awarded the certificate.

Online courses that have been offered by e-Rozgar initiative are content marketing advertisement, Technical development, and Creative Designing. All applicants must wait for 7 days after the submission of their application to know whether they have been shortlisted or not.

