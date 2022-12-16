The First Pakistani Connoisseur To Be Featured In Forbes: Adeel Chaudhry

A social media influencer Adeel Chaudhry owns global recognition in music, TV, film and fashion. Adeel Chaudhry is the first Pakistani Connoisseur to appear in the highly respected Forbes Magazine. The owner of Lahore-based restaurants ‘Janoon and Bohat Aala’ is currently the most popular Pakistani food v logger in 2022 with millions of views.

On Wednesday, he took to his Instagram to share the Forbes recognition, ‘I am humbled and can’t be more tha kul to Allah and my followers for this achievement and for ending this year being the proudest Pakistani. First Pakistani food Connoisseur ever to be featured in world’s leading magazine’.

Moreover, he also added that he is very much thankful to the magazine for recognizing Pakistani cuisine as one of the best in the world.

According to Adeel Chaudhry’s note, this success helped him get closer to his objective of promoting regional cuisine and Pakistani culture internationally. However, we are into borders, but the food is the only thing which brings both the countries together. Moreover, he also added that he is very much thankful to his fans, fellow chefs, content creators, foodies and every other other person who contributed him in his journey.” You all are #BohatAala”.

On the other thanks,he told about his passion and journey and his love for food. He also told about his journey behind opening the two eateries. ‘I love playing with spices and bringing a little enhancement to what’s standard in the preparation of the local dish’. Adding to it, he loves to play in his pastry lab in the restaurant. He and his chef friends experiments with local deserts in an international spin.

Besides, he also said that it was never easy for him to motivate locals to give fusion food a try as their taste buds are so sensitive and their barely like any other taste.

‘Taste is subjective,some may like fusion food and others may not. I feel in Pakistan we are still a bit cautious when it comes to food innovation. If we talk about the Punjab province, there’s a strong sensitivity when it comes to attempting to alter a recipe”.

Despite the resistance to innovation in food, Adeel Chaudhry believes Pakistani restaurateurs should be more open to what people actually wants. ‘We have to be both stand out and relatable’. He acknowledged that this time in Dubai, where he worked in real estate, inspired him to open his own restaurant.

‘I noticed that the restaurants in Dubai made their dishes visually very tempting. No matter whether they are serving a single drink. They would make an entire experience out of it. For example, a server would dance before putting it on the table. I realized that the entertainment aspect creates value for what the customer is about to consume. Foods need to look delicious for sure, but the theatrics are important and fun too” Chaudhry exclaimed.

‘ Look at Salt Bae, given the competition therefore, we need to find more creative and innovative ideas to sell our food. Though, I am trying very hard to develop this culture in Pakistan.

Alas, Deel Chaudhry is planning to establish a Junoon’s second branch in Lahore’s old city in the coming month.

