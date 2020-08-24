The Government of Sindh to formulate legislation for regulating virtual health facility in the province

The Sindh government is focusing on technology-driven ventures and formulating legislation for addressing the regulation of the telemedicine sector. The initiative is part of the provincial government plans in the health sector, which attracted serious attention from the local and international markets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to health experts, the establishment of a telemedicine system and virtual hospitals would be a blessing for patients who reside in remote areas. It will also cut off the hassle in availing medical services in hospitals and clinics. The initiative is not only appreciated by the medical fraternity but also from the authority who now bring the innovative ideas into the loop for enhancing the provincial health system.

The Sindh Minister for Health Azra Pechuho said in an interview: “The growth in telemedicine and virtual health system is a positive development but needs regulation. There are, however, certain norms and protocols to be followed along with ethical consideration, including patient privacy for telemedicine and information been advocated through telehealth.”

According to her, telemedicine and telehealth are different sectors. The provincial government was determined to facilitate both of them and the people who needed to avail the facility by quality standards. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local operators have come forward with innovative ideas such as The Ehad Virtual Health (EVH).

Dr. Anam of EVH said: “We have launched Pakistan’s first and the only virtual health facility in Karachi. It would offer nurse-assisted teleconsultation, home lab collection, radiological procedures at their residence, and medicine delivery to them.”

As per Anam, more than two dozen patients suffering from COVID-19 availed the nurse-assisted teleconsultation service of the EVH. Team of consultants treated the bedridden patients at their homes via the help of paramedics and nurses, provided them lab services at the residence, and all the medicines supplies, including Oxygen and equipment required for therapies.

Dr. Pechuho further said:” It has a future because there may be future pandemic where accessibility to healthcare is hampered as seen during the current COVID-19 crisis. Therefore the future need for distant healthcare will become the norm, and seeing the need for this; the health department is currently developing legislation to address the regulation of this sector. We are looking at the hub and scope plan for distant healthcare. Bill has been put together.”

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk